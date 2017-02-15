× DMV customers can peek at wait times across the state before visit

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has created a way for customers to find out what the wait time is at their local customer service center.

Customers can visit the website and find out how many others customers are currently waiting at each office and the longest wait time.

The information is broken down by a variety of service categories and is available for each of DMV’s 75 customer service centers.

“We want customers to be able to make an informed decision on the best time and the best location for their DMV visit,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “We have more than 40 transactions available online, but, sometimes, you just need to visit us in person.”

The previous system for estimating wait times averaged all service types together. The new system is much more detailed, Holcomb said, and more reflective of the actual wait times for their particular service need.

Using a system designed to maximize customer flow, DMV queues customers based on transaction type. The estimated wait times begin a half hour after each office opens and are updated every five minutes.

The count starts when a customer receives a queueing ticket and ends when their number is called for service. By publishing the longest wait time currently being experienced by any customer in each service category, customers will get a more complete picture of wait times at the office of their choosing for the transaction they need to conduct.

“With our new system, customers will have the information they need to decide if a visit to DMV fits into their schedule or if it would be better planned for another day,” Holcomb said.

The new system also tells customers which transactions they may be able to complete online at dmvNOW.com.

These include most vehicle registration renewals, address changes, license plate orders and driver’s license renewals when a new photo and vision screening isn’t required.