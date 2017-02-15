Community helps Monacan Marching Chiefs get to Disney World parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- The Monacan High School Marching Chiefs can’t wait to take their “A” game on the road to sunny Florida. It’s a long awaited trip that band and choir members are looking forward to after being invited to march in a Disney World parade next month.

A small bump in the road with transportation pushed some parents into panic mode. Leaders with the school’s band boosters say the bus company originally hired to drive the group to Florida no longer offers that service.

They scrambled to find another company.

“We were fortunate to find another company in town who was able to provide buses, but there was a price difference,” Band boosters president Lara Baker explained.

That difference was more than $4,200, a cost Baker didn’t want to pass on to parents since students were already required to pay more than $600 for the trip.

Monacan band mom Deborah Brown was impressed by what happened next.

When news of the band’s dilemma hit social media, a “Save Our Spring Trip” Go Fund Me campaign took off.

“We have a strong band booster,” Brown said. “We put the word out and alumni who went to Monacan years ago are pitching in -- so are parents and the community. They realize how hard they've worked and they deserve to have this trip.”

Now, the needed $4,200 has been raised. Baker says the band and choir members can concentrate on perfecting their upcoming Disney World performance and taking advantage of the great opportunity before them.

“The choir will be participating in the Disney Sings workshop where they will get to work with professional singers. They will actually get to set music to an animated feature and have it recorded. It's a huge opportunity for kids to be able to step out of the classroom and experience music on a whole different level,” Baker explained.

The “Save Our Spring Trip” Go Fund Me campaign for the Monacan Marching Chiefs picked up more than 80 donors in just two days. Parents and students say they are extremely grateful for the help.