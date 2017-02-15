× Carytown American Apparel to fold up shop in spring

RICHMOND, Va. — A prime retail space in Carytown will become available this spring with the departure of a bankrupt national apparel brand.

American Apparel will close its location at 3140 W. Cary St. in the Cary Court Shopping Center this April. The exact closing date has not been announced.

After filing bankruptcy twice since 2015, the Los Angeles-based brand was sold early this year to Canadian sportswear firm Gildan Activewear for $88 million.

Not included in the deal are American Apparel’s 110 U.S. retail stores, which are operating under a 100-day license with Gildan. Many of those stores are expected to close as well.

Commonwealth Commercial handles leasing for Cary Court Shopping Center. Jim McVey, who manages the American Apparel space for Commonwealth, said he’s been in touch with the bankruptcy courts handling American Apparel’s filing.

