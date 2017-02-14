Suspect taken to hospital after several hit and runs in the West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have apprehended a driver who they say crashed into several cars during multiple hit and runs in Henrico County’s West End.

Investigators say they received a radio report that citizens were following a white SUV involved in a hit and run near the Crunch gym at Glenside Drive and West Broad Street.

Police say the driver of the white SUV crashed into several vehicles at the West End intersection.

Two of the cars that were following the suspect were off duty Henrico and Richmond Police Officers.

Police say the driver of the SUV continued to strike vehicles as he was followed.

The pursuit ended after a crash at Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road. After that crash, police say the two off-duty officers and a citizen pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

Police say when they tried to put the suspect in handcuffs; he became limp, and would no longer respond. They say the driver of the SUV and a passenger are suspected of being under the influence of drugs. They were transported to a local hospital.

No victims involved in the crashes were injured.

Stay with CBS 6 for the last on this developing story.