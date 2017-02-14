Hunter lands prize of a lifetime with surprise marriage proposal

SURRY, Va. — A duck hunter took home the prize of a lifetime when he proposed to his girlfriend while hunting in the Hog Island Wildlife Management Area near Surry. When Chris Rockwell took his girlfriend Jessica Hunt to their hunting blind late last month, he needed everything to fall into place for his surprise marriage proposal to work.

In addition to his hunting gear, Chris was carrying in his pocket an inscribed band that read:

Jessica Erin Hunt- Will You Marry Me – The Hunt is Over

The inscription was not a wedding band, but the kind of band wildlife biologists use to tag and track birds.

To the band, he attached a diamond engagement ring.

The magic moment happened as a bevy of swans flew overhead.

Jessica fired her gun.

“The swan fell into some thick reeds, and I was able to get over there and slip the band over its leg without her seeing it,” Chris told the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF). “My dog retrieved it, and she [Jessica] noticed it was banded as [my hunting dog] was bringing it back to the hunting blind.”

Jessica was so proud of her shot, she initially missed the proposal inscribed on the band.

“You should check out the band, there might be some numbers on it,” Chris said he told her.

“What! Are you serious?” Jessica said as Chris got down on a knee to propose.

She said yes!

“It was amazing. The best proposal ever,” Jessica told the VDGIF.

The two are planning an April 2018 wedding.