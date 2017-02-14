Man charged in connection with murder of Chesterfield father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police identified the father who died in a daylight shooting on Monday as Donyell T. Patillo, 24, of the 4000 block of Laurelwood Road, North Chesterfield.

At approximately 12:08 p.m., police received a call for random gunfire in the area of the 1900 block of Raven Street.

Officers responded and after surveying the area, marked the scene clear.

Twenty minutes later, police received a second call for random gunfire and a person shot in the same block. An officer, who police said was in the area, found Patillo suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

At 12:37 p.m. the Patillo was pronounced dead at the scene. He became the city’s 10th homicide victim. The Medical Examiner will still determine cause and manner of death.

Family members at the scene said Patillo was the father of a four-year-old girl.

Keon L. McDonald, 32, of the 600 block of Westover Woods Circle, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional charges are expected, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Edward Aeschlimann at (804) 646-3351 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.