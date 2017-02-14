Photos show ‘punk kids’ breaking into Chesterfield cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A sound of a truck alarm woke up neighbors in the Colony Point community in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Between Parrish Creek Lane and Old Glory Road, surveillance photos show thieves rifling through more than 10 cars.

Loose change and a purse were swiped and glove boxes rummaged through, according to victims.

Crime Insider sources said the neighborhood across the street, Swift Creek Crossing also had a few cars hit.

Victim Steven Lacinski said he wants the thieves to hear his message.

"We are not a community that's going to stand still and not say anything just because a couple of punk kids come through our neighborhood,” Lacinski said. “I mean it's an invasion of our privacy, my wife was kind of nervous to drive the car the next day."

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.