New Richmond restaurant plans to offer 24-hour Mexican food

RICHMOND, Va. — Two brothers behind a busy Mexican restaurant in the Fan are set to bring a similar eatery to Richmond’s central business district.

Victor Macias soon will launch Chicano’s Cocina Bar & Grill at the Centennial building at Main and Sixth streets. The century-old building was redeveloped last year as apartments and retail space by Guy Blundon’s CMB Development.

The ground-level restaurant will be a joint venture with Victor’s brother, Lalo, and local investor Afshin Mohammadi. Lalo owns Lalo’s Cocina Bar & Grill at 2716 W. Broad St. and Patron Mexican Restaurant in Mechanicsville, where Victor worked as assistant manager.

Pending permitting and upfit of the space, Chicano’s is targeting an early- to mid-April opening, Victor said.

“We think it’s in a great location, and has the potential to be great,” said Victor, who will manage and own the operation. “There is a lot happening in the area, and our reach is much greater being in this location.”

The group signed a 10-year lease with two five-year options on Jan. 31, Mohammadi said.

