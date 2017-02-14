Boy recieves big surprise after toy truck was stolen from Monster Jam show

RICHMOND, Va. — Chase Rudy is three-years-old, and to say he loves monster trucks is an understatement.

A video of Chase after the Monster Jam show at the Richmond Coliseum on Friday shows Chase leaping with joy and smiling ear to ear. It also shows someone walking away with his brand new “Grave Digger” monster truck toy.

In the video, the toy truck Chase’s parents had just bought him is sitting on the ground a few feet away from him. A child walks up, picks up the toy, looks at it puzzlingly, and then hands it to an adult. That person then walks off with the toy.

Kristy Rudy, Chase’s mother, said they did not realize what happened until they watched the video when they got home.

“It was funny because I would have never noticed where it had gone. I would have just thought we dropped it on the way to the car,” said Rudy. “It was a misfortune, and I hated having to tell him why it was gone and that he wouldn’t get it back.”

A video Kristy Rudy posted to Facebook shows the exact moment they told Chase his truck was gone.

After hearing what happened to Chase, CBS 6 reached out to Monster Jam about helping Chase out. The Monster Jam team immediately sent over a brand new “Grave Digger” toy truck for Chase and a program from the night.

CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns, who was an official judge at Monster Jam that night, gave Chase his official judges vest as well.

Chase’s parents admit they don’t know all the circumstances that led someone to walk off with Chase’s original toy. They are just happy to see their little boy smile after receiving the surprise gift from Monster Jam.