Teen gunman arrested for Short Pump Town Center crime

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A 19-year-old Glen Allen man was arrested and charged in connection to an armed robbery at Short Pump Town Center.

Wyatt Glen Collins was accused of armed robbery at Zumiez, a clothing store a the mall. He was arrested Sunday night following Thursday's robbery and charged with two counts of robbery and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

Collins was not wearing a mask during the 6 p.m. robbery at the mall.

Police said the suspect, wearing a baseball cap hovered around a display in the store Thursday. Eventually the employee asked the man if he needed help.

"How much do you make an hour?" the suspect asked, according to Crime Insider sources.

"Minimum wage plus commission," the employee replied.

"So it's not enough for you to be a hero?!" the suspect counter before he pulled a gun, law enforcement sources told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The armed suspect grabbed 16 G-shock watches, shoved them into a bag, and took off.

He got into an SUV parked at the mall and drove away.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the crime can send a news tip here.