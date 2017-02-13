Winds cause fires to spead in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.--- Firefighters say strong winds caused them multiple problems when trying to put out fires.

Monday morning, Central Virginia saw sustained winds up to 30 miles per hour in some areas.

Chesterfield Fire says one person was injured in a fire that started on Little Creek Lane, near Meadowbrook High School.

Officials say the fire started in a garage, but winds caused the embers to spread nearby.

The person injured sustained burns in the fire, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Chesterfield fire officials say strong winds caused shed fire to spread to brush behind this home on Little Creek Ln. One person was injured pic.twitter.com/ZMesG9hHV7 — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) February 13, 2017

Chesterfield Fire was called out to another fire earlier Monday morning, this time on River Road, near the Amelia County line.

Crews say the fire also started in a garage, but quickly spread, destroying that garage, and damaging two other buildings. Because of the winds, 1.5 acres were burned before crews were able to extinguish the flames.

"That constantly changes things." said Assistant Fire Chief Robert Luckhard. "Especially with the brush fire and exposure and keeping it from hitting those other buildings and having damage.'"

Fire crews say when there are strong winds, be careful with cigarettes or any fires you may start.