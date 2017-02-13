Whale washes ashore in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A whale washed up along the shore in Virginia Beach near 80th Street on Saturday, WTKR reported.

Matt Klepeisz with the Virginia Aquarium says the whale washed ashore either last night or early this morning.

A small team is at the scene conducting a preliminary investigation. The team says the whale has injuries consisntent with strikes from a large propeller, but cannot confirm that as the cause of death before a full necropsy is performed

The incident marks the third time in two weeks that a whale has been found dead in local waters.

On February 2, a deceased whale was towed to shore near Craney Island in Portsmouth. Crews discovered the whale near the HRBT. Preliminary findings show the whale was killed by a propeller.

A whale washed up along the Eastern Shore on February 7. Passerbys had spotted the whale near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. It washed up near several people's backyards.