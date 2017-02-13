Varina High School student wins Not4Me PSA Contest with ‘I Do it For My Dad’ video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - One area student learned that he was the winner of the Loveland Distributing and CBS 6 Not4Me PSA Campaign last night when it aired during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Trey Smith and Lesley St. James, this years winning Student and Teacher, joined us in the studio along with Amanda Marable form Loveland Distributing and CBS 6 Traffic Reported Kristen Luehrs to share the details behind the contest and winning video. Trey was presented with a $1500 cash grant, and Lesley took home a $1000 cash grant. You can view the top 5 ‘Not4Me’ video submissions at http://www.WTVR.com/Not4Me

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LOVELAND DISTRIBUTING AND THE CBS6 NOT4ME CAMPAIGN}