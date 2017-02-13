Witness reports shots fired across from playground at Chesterfield park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Reports of shots fired at a popular park in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon prompted many calls and tips to the WTVR CBS 6 newsroom.

Witnesses said they heard shots fired at Huguenot Park just before 4:15 p.m.

‎Houston Stewart Lloyd‎ was at the park with his three-year-old son when he said he heard gunfire.

"Currently trapped at Huguenot Park. Shots fired, police cars blocking entrance. I believe suspects have been detained," Lloyd‎ wrote. "Terrified parents and children were running everywhere trying to escape. The shooting occurred across from the playground at the basketball courts."

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Chesterfield police about the incident, but had not yet heard back.

Stay with WTVR.com for updates on this developing story.