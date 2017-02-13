Witness reports shots fired across from playground at Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Reports of shots fired at a popular park in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon prompted many calls and tips to the WTVR CBS 6 newsroom.
Witnesses said they heard shots fired at Huguenot Park just before 4:15 p.m.
Houston Stewart Lloyd was at the park with his three-year-old son when he said he heard gunfire.
"Currently trapped at Huguenot Park. Shots fired, police cars blocking entrance. I believe suspects have been detained," Lloyd wrote. "Terrified parents and children were running everywhere trying to escape. The shooting occurred across from the playground at the basketball courts."
