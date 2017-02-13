Second person comes forward after Social Security reports them dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A second viewer reached out to CBS 6 Problem Solvers over issues with her social security benefits.

She said the agency acknowledged it mistakenly declared her dead, but then did not fully fix the problem.

Joyce Ann White's frustration was not only that someone reported her as deceased and her benefits stopped. She said that once the situation was worked out and the check resumed, the check amount was incorrect.

“Everything was a disaster for me...and I needed somebody to help me,” White said.

She can't help but get emotional when she explains the ordeal she's going through with the Social Security administration.

Three months ago she opened a letter and was stunned to see it was addressed to her estate. The letter from said she died on Nov. 4

“So I went up there the same day and said ‘what happened to my check?’ They said you're supposed to be dead and I gave them everything that I had,” White said.

But White says that didn’t solve her problem. She didn't get a check for December, and in January the check didn't include a reimbursement from December.

She also said that it was also less than usual.

White said, meanwhile, that she struggled to buy food and medicine.

“I was humiliated -- no money whatsoever,” she said. “They took it all from me.”

White contacted the Problem Solvers, who contacted a SSA representative in Philadelphia.

That rep called White to reassure her action was being taken to fix this. And to explain her that Medicare premiums being withheld from her checks would be reimbursed.

Once they verified she was alive, her account was reinstated with new banking information so they could re-direct funds owed to her.

The social security rep says anyone who has their benefits interrupted or does not receive a scheduled payment should first call this number: 1-800-772-1213.

Social security administration also has a presence on Facebook and Twitter, and will respond to comments on those social media sites.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.