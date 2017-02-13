Massive police response to Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Mosby Court. Richmond Chief of Police Alfred Durham is at the crime scene, along with numerous police officers.

The call for a person unconscious and not breathing in the 1900 block of Raven Street came in around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Reporters are being kept back a distance at the crime scene, and it appears police are searching for something. Law enforcement have not answered questions. The chief is expected to address reporters soon.

Developing.

