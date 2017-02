Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters were able to save a dog from a burning Hanover home.

Firefighters responded to Lee Davis Road for a house fire Monday afternoon.

"The fire was contained to the exterior of the house," a Hanover Fire and EMS spokesperson posted on Facebook. "No one was injured."

Video shared on Facebook by Hanover Fire and EMS showed flames and smoke coming from the side, or back, of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.