RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond-based Singer and Songwriter Evan McKeel, AKA “Skinny-e”, made us proud when he became a finalist on Season 9 of hit TV show “The Voice.” We caught up with the popular singer and he performed two songs off of his upcoming album, “Brown Paper Bag” that releases Friday, February 24th. “Skinny-e” is scheduled to perform at the 2017 Richmond International Film Festival’s Music Fest March 1st at 8 pm at The Camel. For more information you can visit http://www.skinnye.com/