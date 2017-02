Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOSWELL, Va. -- Car lovers got the chance to see awesome classic and custom cars at the 55th annual Rod and Custom Car Classic.

The longest-running auto show on the East Coast, which features rows of custom hot rods, classic muscle cars and gnarly motorcycles, returned to Meadow Event Park this weekend.

Tickets are $15 for adults. Tickets for kids ages 6-12 are $5 and the show is free for children under five.

The show hours on Sunday are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.