Neighbor alerts family of 6 to house fire in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A family of six was displaced after their home caught fire Sunday evening in Chesterfield County.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 5000 block of Twelveoaks Road in Midlothian at 5:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the home’s back deck engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, which had spread to inside the home to the attic.

As of 6:30 p.m., smoke could still be seen coming from the back of the home.

“A neighbor ran over to their house and alerted [the family] that their back deck was basically on fire," WTVR CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns said from the scene.

Everyone managed to get out of the home safely.

A fire marshal is at the home, but there has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

Additionally, the Red Cross is assisting the family, who officials said would at least be displaced for the night, but possibly longer.

