These photos could help investigators crack Walmart bomb threat case

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office released photos of three people wanted for questioning in a January bomb threat at the Walmart on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

“The bomb threat was received by phone by a Walmart employee,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Cooper said. “The subjects in the [photos] are believed to have additional information concerning the crime. They were last seen leaving the area in a dark colored sport utility vehicle.”

The Walmart was evacuated after the January 25 bomb threat.

No explosives were found in the superstore.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.