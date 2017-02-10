× Police re-arrest handcuffed man who escaped custody

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The handcuffed man who escaped police custody Thursday in Chesterfield was re-arrested Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for Virginia State University.

“Virginia State University Police took possession of the wanted suspect who had escaped on February 9, 2017, and was wanted for multiple felonies in connection with an attempted robbery,” university spokeswoman Pamela Turner said. “VSU Police has now transported the suspect to the custody of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.”

The man’s name has not yet been released.

He escaped at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken back into custody around 9:15 Friday morning.

The man escaped while his hands were handcuffed behind his back, sources told Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

The suspect was not affiliated with Virginia State University, the university spokesperson said.