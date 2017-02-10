Instagram could earn you a night at a fancy Virginia hotel

RICHMOND, Va. — Your love of snapping photos for Instagram could earn you a night at one of Virginia’s fanciest hotels. The Virginia Tourism Corporation has launched a Valentine’s Day themed Instagram sweepstakes.

“In order to enter the sweepstakes, adults 21 and older must share their photo on Instagram and tag @VisitVirginia and use #LOVEVA. All photos must feature a Virginia LOVEwork to be considered a valid entry,” Virginia Tourism Corporation spokesperson Caroline Logan said. “The winner will be randomly drawn to receive a free one night stay in a grand premier room at Richmond’s historic Jefferson Hotel, the region’s only Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Hotel.”

The photos must be shared between Friday, February 10 and Sunday, February 19.

“The drawing will be held Tuesday, February 21,” Logan said. “The winner will be contacted through Instagram and their photo will be featured on the Virginia is for Lovers Instagram account.”

Click here for more information.