Inmate’s special meal request may cost taxpayers millions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of Nashville’s most notorious killers, Perry March, is suing the Department of Corrections and a food service provider for not complying with his request to be served kosher meals.

In a complaint, March wrote: ”It’s a case of gluttonous wolves gorging unchecked on defenseless, captive sheep.”

Ten years ago, Perry March was convicted of murdering his wife and was sentenced to more than 50 years behind bars.

March practices Judaism and claims that his denial of kosher meals can be blamed on anti-Semitism.

Legal analyst Nick Leonardo says inmates recently won a similar lawsuit in Florida. “There’s 10,000 prisoners in that state who have some dietary restrictions because of religion and it cost the state $12 million last year.”

If March is successful in his quest for kosher meals, Tennessee taxpayers may foot the bill.

The U.S. District Court has not yet scheduled a hearing to consider the suit.