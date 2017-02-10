× Remembering Assistant Hanover Fire Chief Henri Moore

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Henri Moore, an Assistant Chief with Hanover Fire & EMS, passed away Friday morning.

“We would like to thank you for your continual support for his family, and will share the details of his memorial service when they become available,” Fire Chief Jethro Piland posted on Facebook. “At this time, we ask that you please allow his loved ones time to grieve privately. Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support from the entire department, and thank you for your continued prayers for the Moore family during this most difficult time.”

Late last month, dozens of firefighters and their families lined the streets to welcome Moore home from the hospital.

He was allowed to go home after a long hospital stay battling the aggressive form of cancer.

A GoFundMe account established to help Moore’s family has raised more than $30,000.