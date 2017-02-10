× Gunman pulls weapon on West Broad Street worker

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives released a photo of two men who robbed a West Broad Street business.

“Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, police received a call reporting a robbery in-progress at the Quick N Easy Mart located at 4105 West Broad Street. When officers arrived, they were told two unknown men entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts. One of the suspects pulled a gun from his waistband and said to the store clerk, ‘Give me the cash,'” police said. “The clerk then handed one the suspects money from the register. The suspects then fled the scene running down an alley toward Antrim Avenue.”

Police provided the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect 1: A black male in his late-teens to early-20s with a dark beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper and a white crew neck T-shirt underneath, black knit cap, and blue jeans.

Suspect 2: (Pictured holding weapon) A black male in his late-teens to early-20s. He was wearing a black mask over his face, a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Third Precinct Detective Jack Larry at 804-646-1647 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.