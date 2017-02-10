Cosby High School evacuated over possible gas leak

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Cosby High School in Midlothian has been evacuated Friday morning, according to students and witnesses on the scene.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Laura French said students were told the evacuation was because of a possible gas leak.

Photos from the scene showed students gathered outside the school and a fire engine parked out front just before 10 a.m.

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to Chesterfield County Public Schools and will update this story with information as it becomes available.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at Noon for updates on this developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.