Chesterfield School leaders seeking public input to name new elementary school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County School leaders are asking for the public’s help to name a new elementary school in Midlothian.

The new school, scheduled to open in fall of 2019, will be located off of Old Hundred Road in northwestern Midlothian.

Students who will attend the elementary school are expected to come primarily from three existing schools: Watkins, Evergreen and Swift Creek.

There has been no official attendance zone established at this point.

“The Chesterfield County School Board is excited to hear from the public, and specifically from Midlothian District residents, about potential names for our newest elementary school,” said Dr. Javaid Siddiqi, School Board Chair and Midlothian District representative. “This is a great opportunity for residents whose children may attend the new school to help shape its history. We hope students will join in this process as we begin to build a school identity.”

School leaders are taking name suggests online with a short survey for Midlothian District parents, students, teachers and residents.

The latest schools to open in Chesterfield County were named based on their geographic location or for individuals who made significant contributions to the school division, according to a Chesterfield County Schools spokesperson.