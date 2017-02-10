Cake Designer Michael Hall’s Chocolate Cake



RICHMOND, Va. – Valentine’s Day and chocolate go hand in hand. Cake creator Michael Hall shared his recipe just in time for Valentine’s Day. For more information you can visit cakeboss4jc.wixsite.com/kingdom-cakery

Chocolate Cake Recipe

2.5 cups of all purpose flour

1.0 cup of cocoa

1.0 tspn baking soda

2.0 tspn baking powder

1.0 tspn salt

1.5 cup of sugar

2.3 cup of vegetable oil

0.5 tblspn vanilla extract

3.0 eggs

1.5 cup of buttermilk

This recipe makes about 6.5 – 7 cups of batter (good amount for 6″ 2 Layer cake or Pound cake). If larger cakes are desired, then increase the contents of the recipe. Oven should be pre-heated to 350 degrees. Cakes bake in 45 – 60 minutes depending on your oven.



