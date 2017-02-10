Armed robber strikes at Short Pump mall, tells clerk not to be a hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – A brazen armed robber struck at Short Pump Town Center, Thursday evening.

Police said that the robber walked into Zumiez clothing store on the second floor of the mall with his face uncovered.

A law enforcement expert Steve Neal said it could mean one of two things that he didn’t even try to hide his identity; that he's not from this area or he's arrogant and not afraid of the chase.

He did walk in around 6 p.m., wearing a Dodgers baseball cap. Police said the suspect hovered around a display in the store and when the employee asked if he needed help, the man responded.

"While the victim spoke with the male, he displayed a handgun and demanded merchandise,” said Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett.

The man also, according to Crime Insider sources, gave the employee a warning.

"How much do you make an hour?" the armed robber allegedly asked.

The employee replied "minimum wage plus commission."

The man replied "so it's not enough for you to be a hero?!" and then, according to Crime Insider sources pulled out a gun.

He shoveled 16 G-shock watches into a bag. The expensive watches run anywhere from $100 for some models to $400 each.

Neal said targeting one item and running could mean the man has a buyer.

“It’s not the usual place someone would rob and this particular item is something he most likely has a buyer for -- there's a market for him,” Neal said.

“The suspect was last seen entering an SUV which then left the parking lot," Lt. Garrett said.

The gunman was described as a white male, 22-28 years of age, 5’10”, 150-180 pounds. He was wearing a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball hat, blue jeans, and a green button-down shirt.

The crime was reported at about 6 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

