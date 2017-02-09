Work it out at the Healthy Lifestyle Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Healthy Lifestyle Center at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is dedicated to fighting childhood obesity, and offers a customized approach to helping patients reach those goals. Exercise Specialist Sarah Farthing joined us in the studio to share a few details about the Center, and led Host Jessica Noll through a few quick workouts. For more information you can call 804-828-2467 or visit http://www.chrichmond.org/HLC

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU}