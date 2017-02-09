Weekend Events: Book of Mormon, Monster Jam & More

February 9 – 12

Richmond Ballet “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Based on a play by William Shakespeare, this production features the Richmond Symphony and Richmond Chorus. It’s a tale of love, both lost and found, sprinkled with a clever brand of mischief. A Midsummer Night’s Dream plays at the Carpenter Theater at Dominion Arts Center, February 10th – 12th, 600 East Grace St. Richmond, Friday, 7:00 pm, Saturday, 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm and Sunday, 2:00 pm. Tickets start at $20.00. Tickets are available at Richmond Ballet Box Office, by phone at 1.804-514-3849, or online at Etix.com. More information at http://www.richmondballet.com/.

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Richmond Coliseum Friday 7 pm, Saturday 1 pm & 7 pm, Pit parties 10:30 am & noon. Pit parties gives fans the opportunity to meet the Monster Jam athletes and get up close to the Monster Jam trucks. Pit Passes are available for $10 at the arena box office. This Monster Jam Series features Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks. Tickets start at $15. Tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000, at TicketMaster.com, and the Richmond Coliseum’s sweetFrog Box Office. www.MonsterJam.com.

Saturday February 11, 10 am–5 pm

ChinaFest at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts – A family affair at the VMFA celebrating the Lunar New Year and the Chinese Year of the Fire Rooster. Explore Chinese art and culture through art activities, collaborative events, demonstrations and performances by Yu Dance, The Pride: Lion Dance at UVA, Lion Dance at VCU, and Wushu martial arts and more. The event is free and open to the public, For more information visit

https://vmfa.museum/calendar/events/chinafest-year-fire-rooster/.

Music icon Charlie Wilson’s “IN IT TO WIN IT” Tour featuring Fantasia & Johnny Gill for an All White Attire Concert, hits the Richmond Coliseum Saturday, April 1 – 7 pm. Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday and Thursday Feb. 8-9 and the general on sale ticket date is Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the sweetFrog Richmond Coliseum Box Office. Tickets are $112.00, $99.50, $89.50, $79.50. For information on pre-sale tickets, VIP packages or to purchase tickets visit charliewilsonmusic.com.