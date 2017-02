Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, the clock is ticking to get that special someone in your life the perfect gift. Tammy Arnette, Senior Public Affairs Specialist at AAA Mid-Atlantic, stopped by our studio with her top picks for great gifts to give this year. She also shared the details behind a new members deal. Call 1-866-MEMBERS or visit http://www.aaa.com/join and http://www.aaa.com/discounts.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AAA MID-ATLANTIC}