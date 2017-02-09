× Woman killed in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officials identified the woman killed in a Henrico house fire as 53-year-old Tammie K. Lubold.

Firefighters found Lubold’s body inside her burning A.P. Hill Avenue home at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The first units arrived in just over six minutes to find story-and-a-half home with heavy fire coming from the front side. Because of the report that someone may still be inside, firefighters rapidly pushed their way through the flames with a hose line to begin to conduct a search. They were joined by additional firefighters from the ladder truck,” Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman said. “[Lubold] was quickly located, but had unfortunately already succumbed to her injuries. Firefighters continued to search the rest of the home, but no other victims were found. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.”

Both the cause of the fire and Lubold’s cause of death remain under investigation.

Lubold’s husband said they were renting the home and had no renter’s insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

This is a developing story. Anyone with a news tip can submit one here.