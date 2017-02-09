Robbery suspect with handcuffs on escapes VSU Campus Police custody: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are searching for a robbery suspect after they escaped the custody of Virginia State University Campus Police with handcuffs on, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m., near Virginia State University in the Ettrick area. They said the male suspect had handcuffs on behind his back, before he was able to escape police custody.

Sources say Hopewell Police has also been called to help search for the suspect with their K9 units.

Police have not released any information about the robbery or manhunt at this time.

If you see someone in the area with handcuffs on you are asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.