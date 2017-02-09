Why Nicole Kidman doesn’t think she’ll win Oscar for ‘Lion’

Oscar nominee Nicole Kidman makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be broadcast Thursday at 3 p.m. on CBS 6.

Kidman talks to Ellen about her Academy Award nomination for her role in “Lion.”

They chat about her 2003 win for her role in “The Hours” and she shares that even though she doesn’t think she’ll win this year, she wouldn’t prepare a speech because she’s superstitious and wants to speak from the heart.

She does, however, want to win again so she can thank her late father, even though he never needed that recognition, because she left him out of her Oscar acceptance speech.

Ellen also talks to Kidman about a photo her husband, Keith Urban, posted from the day they first met.

Kidman shares that she had a big crush on him, but she didn’t think he was interested because he didn’t call for four months! Plus, Nicole chats about her new limited HBO series, “Big Little Lies,” and talks about working with her co-star, Alexander Skarsgard.