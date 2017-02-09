Mayor Stoney fires several City Hall leaders
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney fired several City Hall leaders this week.
The firings were high profile, and back the mayor’s campaign promise to restructure city hall as needed. Stoney said to CBS 6 Reporter Melissa Hipolit, who will have a full report ahead at 11 p.m., “this is what change looks like.”
The four fired, confirmed high-level sources, were Dr. Emmanuel Adediran, Department of Public Works Director; Mr. Johnny McLean, Human Resources Director; Debra Gardner, Human Services Director; and Robert Creecy, Chief of Richmond Fire Department.
The mayor’s office then distributed a press release Thursday evening announcing interim appointments.
Bobby Vincent Jr. is the Interim Director, Department of Public Works. Debbie Patricia Jackson will serve as Interim Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Human Services. David Daniels has been named Interim Fire Chief.
In addition to the appointments, the mayor announced management of the Department of Human Resources will transition from the Human Services portfolio to being under the direction of the Finance and Administration portfolio overseen by Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid.
In September 2016, ahead of the election, Mayor Stoney promised to review city hall and realign it.
When asked about the Dwight Jones administration and some of the city’s recent investments, Stoney laid out his philosophy and how he would do business as the city’s next mayor.
“On the first day of this campaign, I called for a comprehensive performance audit review of every single department in city hall. I want to know how the top performers are and I want to know who the under performers are. We could restructure, realign city hall and we can actually strengthen some of our internal controls and I will invest those dollars back into public education. Public education will be my number one priority,” said Stoney.
“Number two, I will speak to the Redskins, Stone Brewing and UCI Bike Race. We’ve been able to roll out the red carpet… But we’ve been unable to roll out the red carpet for the entrepreneurs, small business owners and taxpayers who live right here in the City of Richmond, who pay their taxes here every single day. I think the next mayor has to focus on that because you pay a premium to live in this city, don’t you think you deserve premium services?”