Mayor Stoney fires several City Hall leaders

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney fired several City Hall leaders this week.

The firings were high profile, and back the mayor’s campaign promise to restructure city hall as needed. Stoney said to CBS 6 Reporter Melissa Hipolit, who will have a full report ahead at 11 p.m., “this is what change looks like.”

The four fired, confirmed high-level sources, were Dr. Emmanuel Adediran, Department of Public Works Director; Mr. Johnny McLean, Human Resources Director; Debra Gardner, Human Services Director; and Robert Creecy, Chief of Richmond Fire Department.

The mayor’s office then distributed a press release Thursday evening announcing interim appointments.

Bobby Vincent Jr. is the Interim Director, Department of Public Works. Debbie Patricia Jackson will serve as Interim Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Human Services. David Daniels has been named Interim Fire Chief.

In addition to the appointments, the mayor announced management of the Department of Human Resources will transition from the Human Services portfolio to being under the direction of the Finance and Administration portfolio overseen by Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid.

In September 2016, ahead of the election, Mayor Stoney promised to review city hall and realign it.