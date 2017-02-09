Celebrate National Pizza & Bagel Day! Hooray!

Mushroom and Kale Pizza BagelChef Dallas Miller, Executive ChefDaily Kitchen and Bar

Ingredients-

For Arugula Pesto

2 cup baby arugula

1 cup baby spinach

¼ cup roasted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 clove of garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

For Mushroom and Kale Pizza bagel

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup button mushrooms (or any other mushroom you like)

1 bunch of curly kale

2 to 4 Thomas limited edition pizza bagels (sliced in half)

1 oz white truffle oil (optional)

• For the Arugula pesto I typically use a food processor to make things easier, but you can chop everything up by hand if that is not possible. It’s really a matter of combining all the ingredients and adding salt and pepper until it tastes right. If using a food processor, I will shred the pumpkin seeds and garlic first, then feed the spinach and arugula through the top with the olive oil until it reaches a nice sauce consistency.

• Once your pesto is complete, slice the mushrooms and sauté them on high heat until crispy and brown. Dry them on a paper towel. While the mushrooms cook, roughly chop the kale into bite sized pieces.

• Pre-heat oven to 450 degrees.

• To assemble the pizza, spoon arugula pesto onto the bagels, then cover with kale and mushrooms liberally. Cover the mushrooms and kale with mozzarella cheese and bake until cheese melts. Allow to cool to about 2 minutes, drizzle truffle oil on top and serve.



