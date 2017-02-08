You can’t beat Nutrimost’s 20 pound weight loss guarantee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We have all tried the popular fad diets, and either didn’t have much success or lost a few pounds only to gain it all back and then some. Dr. Jim Holland from Nutrimost Richmond was back in the studio to share how Nutrimost's customized weight loss plans are guaranteed to help you lose at least 20 pounds. Nutrimost Richmond is located on Patterson Avenue. For more information you can call 804-798-1110 or visit http://www.loseweightrichmond.com