Woman dies after being rescued from Highland Springs house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County Wednesday evening.

Fire officials say at 7:30 p.m. they received a call for a house fire in the 100 block of AP Hill Boulevard.

“While units were enroute, additional information indicated that someone my still be in the house, so an additional ambulance was immediately dispatched,” said Henrico Fire Captain Taylor Goodman.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they found a story-and-a-half home with heavy fire coming from the front side, according to Goodman.

"Because of the report that someone may still be inside, firefighters rapidly pushed their way through the flames with a hose line to begin to conduct a search," said Goodman. "They were joined by additional firefighters from the ladder truck."

An adult female was pulled from the fire, but she had already succumbed to her injuries. Firefighters continued to search the rest of the home, but no other victims were found.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire. It has not yet been determined if there were any working smoke alarms in the home.

