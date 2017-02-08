Winter storm brings sharp temperature drop

RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front will pass through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, ending two days of very warm weather. The high hit 74° at Richmond International Airport Tuesday, beating the old record of 70° from 2008. The normal high is 50°.

Highs Wednesday reached the low to mid 70s again, with Richmond near the record of 75° from 1925.

Precipitation will be in the form of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and a few thunderstorms with stronger wind gusts will be possible near and south of interstate 64.

The strong cold front will drop temperatures near daybreak, and colder air will spill in the rest of Thursday. A mix or some light snow is possible during the morning, especially north of Richmond. Accumulations, if any at all, would be limited to a grassy coating. The bulk of the precipitation will be done by mid-morning, but scattered rain or snow showers will be possible during the day. Winds will gust over 30 mph.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s by Friday morning, but another surge of warmer air will return this weekend.

This storm system will cause heavy snowfall accumulation across the northeastern United States. At least six inches of snow will accumulate from near Philadelphia up through New York City and towards Boston. Some sections will see localized totals of around a foot or more. Some northeast-bound flights from Richmond International for Thursday were cancelled Wednesday afternoon.