Virginia Union grad Charles Oakley arrested after being dragged out of MSG

NEW YORK — Virginia Union graduate and former NBA star Charles Oakley was arrested Wednesday after being dragged out of Madison Square Garden by security.

This came after an altercation near the New York Knicks bench, according to media reports.

In video of the altercation with security, Oakley appeared to shove a security guard before being dragged into the tunnel.

Soooooo Charles Oakley just got into a fight at he Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/klZBD89VI7 — Ian Schafer (@ischafer) February 9, 2017

“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks said in a statement. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help soon.”

The incident occurred during the first quarter of the game.

Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

Oakley played at Virginia Union from 1981 to 1985. He was drafted 9th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1985. He played for the Chicago Bulls, then the Knicks from 1988-98.

Oakley was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in May of 2016.