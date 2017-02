RICHMOND, Va. – Forrest McDonald and his band are an award-winning ensemble who compete in blues competitions all over the country. They will headline the “Bad to the Bone Blues Bash II” extravaganza and shares a musical preview with us before they hit the stage Sunday, February 12th from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Henrico Theatre in Highland Springs. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/755973737883486/ and http://forrestmcdonald.com/