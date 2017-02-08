× Man accused of stealing from Richmond church

RICHMOND, Va. – Surveillance cameras captured a suspect accused of breaking and entering into a church in the East End.

Richmond Police detectives hope that the public will help identify the man caught on camera.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, an adult male entered Faith Holy Church at 1022 N 22nd Street through a back door and stole several items.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect rummaged through a mailbox before he left.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion, short dark hair and beard.

At the time, he was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath a mid-tone jacket with a zipper on the left arm and light-colored cuffs, light-colored pants, and dark shoes.

A tattoo was also visible on his right hand.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective Nathaniel Reese at (804) 646-0671 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.