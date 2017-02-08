× White vehicle spotted leaving scene where Richmond man was shot

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in the city’s 10th homicide.

The victim, Jakeem P. Johnson, 26, of the 2300 block of Wright Avenue, was killed in an early morning shooting.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Lynhaven Avenue and found a male in the rear yard of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A small, white vehicle was observed leaving the scene towards Harwood Avenue, police said.

Johnson lived just over two miles away from where he was shot.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sgt. Michael Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or (804) 814-4233. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story.