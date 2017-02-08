Get the right gear for your Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K is just around the corner, and CBS 6 Reporter Antoinette Essa stopped by the Fleet Feet Store to meet with Jeff Wells who showed her the ropes on picking out the proper shoes and attire for a successful run. You can visit one of Fleet Feets two area locations on Patterson Avenue and in Shortpump, for more information visit https://www.fleetfeetsports.com/. And don’t forget to sign up for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k on Saturday, April 1st. For more information you can call 804-285-9495 or visit http://www.sportsbackers.org

{THIS EVENT IS SPONSORED BY THE UKROPS MONUMENT AVENUE 10K PRESENTED BY KROGER}