RICHMOND, Va. – You have the chance to *chill* out and take a plunge all for a great cause! Nicole Rappaport from Special Olympics Richmond told us all about the 2017 RVA Polar Plunge Fest that takes place Saturday, February 25th. The festival starts at Noon and plunges begin at 2pm at The shops at Willow Lawn. For more information you can visit www.polarplunge.com/richmond and www.specialolympicsva.org.