3-year-old girl recovering after being struck by car on Richmond street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Getting out of a taxi Wednesday afternoon, a little girl darted across the street while her mom was trying to get her sibling out of the car.

"She heard a big thud and saw her baby laying there," Cheryl Daniels said, referring to her daughter-in-law.

Three-year-old Takarri Daniels was hit by a car heading north on North First street, on the outskirts of Gilpin Court Wednesday afternoon.

"She had one child up and was trying to get the other,” said Daniels. “Apparently she saw her family, and tried getting to them, because she got excited."

Daniels tells CBS 6 her granddaughter suffered road rash and injured her leg. "We’re most blessed, because it could've been worse," Daniels said.

Police say the driver of the car did stop and little Karri was taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center.

Her grandmother was eager to hug her little girl tight, saying it would be one visit that she will never forget.

"Get well, Karri. We love you… we are waiting to see you," Daniels said.