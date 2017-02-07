RICHMOND, Va. - Rachael Braunstein, Katie Polit and Adam Turner star in the Virginia Opera’s latest offering “The Magic Marksman,” a German Operatic Fairytale that is rarely performed in American Opera. They shared a musical preview a week before the show makes a stop here in The River City. Come out and enjoy “The Magic Marksman” Friday, February 17th at 8pm with an encore performance Sunday, February 19th at 2:30 pm at the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Arts Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit www.vaopera.org
Va Opera Presents “The Magic Marksman”
-
Virginia Opera presents ‘The Barber of Seville’
-
‘Frankenstein 1930’
-
VTM Favorite: Adam Friedman performs original song ‘Lemonade’
-
VTM Favorite: The Morrison Brothers Band perform ‘Little Miss Whiskey’
-
Groove to the sounds of ‘Jazz in the Spirit’
-
-
Experience the magic of ‘Disney on Ice’
-
It’s Richmond’s *Sweetest Party!
-
Angelic Melodies from The American Youth Harp Ensemble
-
‘The Addams Family: A New Musical’
-
Come celebrate ‘Generation Dream’ 2017
-
-
Fun & Festive “Scrooge in Rouge”
-
Enjoy the sounds of the talented Virginia Choristers
-
Meet the American Family Fitness team at the Richmond Women’s Health & Fitness Expo