Va Opera Presents “The Magic Marksman”

RICHMOND, Va. - Rachael Braunstein, Katie Polit and Adam Turner star in the Virginia Opera’s latest offering “The Magic Marksman,” a German Operatic Fairytale that is rarely performed in American Opera. They shared a musical preview a week before the show makes a stop here in The River City. Come out and enjoy “The Magic Marksman” Friday, February 17th at 8pm with an encore performance Sunday, February 19th at 2:30 pm at the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Arts Center. For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit www.vaopera.org



