RICHMOND, Va. - Niall Duffy, Owner of Two and a Half Irish-Men, stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his recipe for authentic Irish Soda Bread. You can find Niall and his team at a a number of local area Farmer’s Markets, for a full schedule you can visit http://twoandahalfirishmen.com/ or call 804-615-3520.
Traditional Irish Soda Bread:
1/2 Lb Wholewheat Flour
3/4 Cup Buttermilk
2 tsp Baking Soda
Pinch Salt
Raisin & Caraway Soda Bread
1/4 lb All Purpose Flour
1/4 lb Wholewheat Flour
1/2 oz Caraway Seeds
2 oz Raisins
3/4 Cup Buttermilk
2 tsp Baking Soda
Pinch Salt
Vegan Soda Bread
1/2 Lb Wholewheat Flour
3/4 Cup Rice milk
2 tsp Lemon Juice
2 tsp Baking Soda
Pinch Salt
All are baked at 425F for 20 - 25mins depending on the oven.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TWO AND HALF IRISH-MEN TRADITIONAL IRISH BAKING}