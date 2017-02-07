Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Niall Duffy, Owner of Two and a Half Irish-Men, stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his recipe for authentic Irish Soda Bread. You can find Niall and his team at a a number of local area Farmer’s Markets, for a full schedule you can visit http://twoandahalfirishmen.com/ or call 804-615-3520.

Traditional Irish Soda Bread:

1/2 Lb Wholewheat Flour

3/4 Cup Buttermilk

2 tsp Baking Soda

Pinch Salt

Raisin & Caraway Soda Bread

1/4 lb All Purpose Flour

1/4 lb Wholewheat Flour

1/2 oz Caraway Seeds

2 oz Raisins

3/4 Cup Buttermilk

2 tsp Baking Soda

Pinch Salt

Vegan Soda Bread

1/2 Lb Wholewheat Flour

3/4 Cup Rice milk

2 tsp Lemon Juice

2 tsp Baking Soda

Pinch Salt

All are baked at 425F for 20 - 25mins depending on the oven.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY TWO AND HALF IRISH-MEN TRADITIONAL IRISH BAKING}